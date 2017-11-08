Baba Ganaru takes over at Yobe Desert Stars as technical adviser

The former Wikki Tourist gaffer is back after securing a season-long contract with the newly promoted Damaturu based outfit

Mohammed Babaganaru has been appointed as technical adviser of new promoted Nigeria Professional Football League side, Yobe Desert Stars.

Musa Aminu had helped Desert Stars returned to the Nigeria's topflight after 15 years in the lower divisions, but has been replaced by the former Kano Pillars gaffer.

Babaganaru, who was previously in charge Wikki Tourists, before he was sacked mid-way last season following a run of poor results, signed a one-year deal with Desert Stars.

Following his signing, the former Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United gaffer immediately commenced screening and training of players ahead of the new season on Tuesday.

His task will be to ensure the northern side competes favourably in the elite division when the 2017/18 season kicks off in December.