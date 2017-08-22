Baba Rahman set to stay at Chelsea despite Schalke interest

Baba Rahman will stay at Chelsea to complete his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, despite prolonged interest from Schalke to bring him back to the Bundesliga, Goal understands.

The decision on the 23-year-old was made amicably as the Blues would prefer him to continue his recovery in their world-class Cobham Training Centre, while Schalke are not keen on rushing their former player back into first-team action.

Goal first reported Schalke's interest on July 20, with the Gelsenkirchen club's sporting director Christian Heidel confirming the news in early August.

However, Schalke have decided to hold off on another loan move until at least January, which means Rahman may get the chance to fight his way back into first-team fold at Stamford Bridge.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce were also interested but Rahman has always made a return to Germany his preference.

Rahman's recovery programme will now include games for the club's Under-23 side as he closes in on a return to action having been out since January after damaging his knee at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea have been trying to sign wing-backs all summer but they failed in attempts to convince Juventus's Alex Sandro to make the move to Stamford Bridge, while Manchester City are understood to have outbid Conte's side for Danilo.

Rahman has made 23 appearances for Chelsea since signing from Augsburg for £21 million in 2015.