Babangida: Akwa United fully focused on Lobi tie

Akwa United’s striker, Hassan Babangida has revealed that they are taking their games one after the other and that they are only bothered about playing Lobi Stars on Friday before their Federation Cup second round tie with Yobe Desert Stars next week Wednesday.

Kano Pillars’ were the purists’ choice to face the Promise Keepers in the highly anticipated second round tie fixed for mid week but Sai Masu Gida were shocked by Yobe Desert Stars who defeated them 5-4 on penalties after the tie had ended 1-1 at regulation time in Damaturu on Thursday but Babangida informed that they will start thinking about the Federation Cup once they are done with their tie with Lobi on Friday.

“We are aware we are going to face Yobe Desert Stars in the next round of the FA Cup competition but we are not thinking about that now. We have a league game with Lobi Stars tomorrow (Friday) and we do not want to joke with it at all. We had wanted Pillars but we now have to respect Yobe Desert Stars because it won’t be easy for them eliminating Pillars,” Babangida told Goal.

“The league game is more important to us now and we have prepared ourselves to ensure that we beat Lobi to remain in the third position at least regardless of what happens in other league venues. It was unfortunate that we had to lose in Nnewi despite the hard work we put into it against FC Ifeanyi Ubah but we have the opportunity to correct that on Friday.

“I will say I am grateful to God for everything since my return from the serious injury I sustained at the beginning of the season. I have coped well and hoping to end to the season with a flourish.''