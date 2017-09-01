Babayaro backs Ezenwa for Cameroon

The ex-international has thrown his weight behind the FC IfeanyiUbah shotstopper for Friday's Fifa World Cup qualifier tie with the Indomitable Lions

Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Babayaro says the selection of goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa for Friday's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon is not a bad idea.

With Daniel Akpeyi - whom he revealed he is not a fan of - out of the tie due to an injury, the former shotstopper insists Ezenwa truly deserve the nod.

"I respect Daniel Akpeyi as a person and I've heard him speak twice - he speaks eloquently and bold," Babayaro told Goal.

"But in issues of football you can apply sentiment in doing things not because one loves or hate someone - you can tell them their faults. Honestly, I've never been a fan of Akpeyi and not necessary because he is not good enough. This is because he has height and weight issues.

"It doesn't tell well of a country as very populated and talented as our number one goalkeeper. I have the same sentiment about [Dele] Alampasu as well.

"If people want to talk about experience, it does not just happen because one must have playing time to have experience.

"If the coach believes Ezenwa is capable to be in goal against Cameroon considering his good show against Benin Republic, as far as I'm concerned, he is good enough against any team - be it against Cameroon or Brazil," he added.

"It is the same football everywhere and he needs a couple of games because experience does not come overnight. In my personal opinion, it is not a bad idea to try someone else to be in goal, starting Ezenwa ahead of Akpeyi.

"I will be more comfortable an Ezenwa in goal than Akpeyi and I think he should be supported to gain more experience. I remembered when they were going to CHAN, I openly criticized him and it came to fore against South Africa. We need to start having competition in goal," he concluded.