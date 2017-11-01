Babbello Index: The 20 best players in the Premier League, October 2017

Somehow, it is already November. Lots of football has been played, some teams are clearly a lot better than others, managers are starting to be culled.

It's a team game, sure, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't celebrate those individual players who have so entertained us all. No lordy!

So just who were the best 20 players in the Premier League for the month of October?

Richarlison has been one of the main reasons why Watford are doing so well this season, providing flair, skill and some running power on the left of attack.

He plays with a maturity way beyond his 20 years of age and was hugely impressive in the 2-1 win over Arsenal, provided an assist against Chelsea and scored one and set up another in the 2-2 draw with West Brom, which although was technically in September, counts in our monthly list.

19. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Probably the only player on this current Arsenal team who regularly displays the talent, discipline and desire to win games on his own. Sanchez hasn't been at his best this season but still shows flashes of brilliance worthy of a place on our list, and works tirelessly.

As his teammates slow to walking pace in the final third, Sanchez is often the spark that brings their attacking play to life, attempting 18 shots on goal - the second highest in the league, behind only Richarlison on 19 - as well as creating 13 chances, which again is the second highest in the league.

18. Gregorz Krychowiak (West Brom)

A composed, assured midfielder on the ball, and a well-positioned, tenacious winner off it. Krychowiak has made more interceptions than any other player in the league during the last month, and is sixth for tackles made (13). He is exactly the kind of player that Arsenal and Liverpool needed in the summer; that West Brom managed to get him on loan is bizarre. It's the kind of transfer that makes you think Football Manager is unrealistic, let alone real life.

17. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal)

The Bosnian has already become something of a cult hero at Arsenal, revered as though he is some sort of bumbling, loveable try-hard who has managed to break into a team of sharp-passing, technically gifted fourth-placers. Kolasinac might be an absolute unit but he is incredibly gifted with the ball at his feet - his awareness of others and positional understanding has allowed him to assist one goal and score another, a well-placed power-drive in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Swansea.

16. Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Became the latest member of Liverpool's anti-penalty club by missing against Huddersfield but has consistently been their best player in almost every other minute he's played. Liverpool have already hit their predictable early season bump in the road but Salah's ingenuity has regularly been on show, the Egyptian playing well against Man Utd, scoring Liverpool's only goal against Spurs and assisting one against Huddersfield.

15. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)

Definitely isn't a centre-back - and occasionally leaves his defensive friends vulnerable during an attacking adventure - but when Arsenal are in control of possession, as often they are, Monreal's forward-thinking makes a real difference. Was brilliant against Everton and Brighton, scoring a goal in both matches.

14. John Stones (Man City)

It turns out that maybe John Stones isn't quite as error prone as he's supposed to be. When your natural instinct is to look for a pass and keep possession of the ball, it's a little difficult to do so when your teammates expect the thing to be pumped into the stands for safety's sake. Pep Guardiola has turned Man City into a slick pass-and-move machine and in doing so, has made Stones look like the sort of defender England dreams of, or at least should.

Stones reads the game incredibly well but it is his ability to win the ball, intercept and recycle play quickly that makes him such a special player.

13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Handed a free role by Roy Hodgson, Zaha has provided all the creativity and livewire energy that a Crystal Palace fan could want. To be clear, it is my understanding that Crystal Palace fans simply want any creativity.

His late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with West Ham was really cunning, turning his man sharply to shoot low to Joe Hart's left (his weak spot) and he caused havoc in the Chelsea defence as Palace recorded a shock 2-1 victory to offer a glimpse of hope from the relegation-battle clouded early season.

12. Kyle Walker (Spurs)

Everyone thought the world had gone mental. "£50million... for a right-back?!" they said. Well. Who's laughing now? Nobody, because it isn't funny. Regardless, Walker has adjusted to the ways of Guardiola immediately, operating as an attacking wing-back and cutting inside as an extra midfielder, always responding to the changing phases of play and aware of what to do and where to go. He also assisted two goals last month, including the brilliant pass which set up Man City's third in the 3-2 win over West Brom.

11. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)

Ramsey plays football like he's got ADHD, never content to sit still and keep the team's structure, desperate to always be where the action is and at the centre of it - supposedly the central midfield partner to Granit Xhaka, he's managed to rack up two goals, one assist and take 12 shots while making those marauding runs he loves so much.

He will eventually, inevitably, cause Arsenal to be left vulnerable at some point by looking for goal when he should be protecting somewhere else, spoiling the memory of the hot run of form he's currently in. If Arsene Wenger could just reign him in a little bit, he'd have one of the most complete midfield players in the league.

10. Kieran Trippier (Spurs)

Created nine chances and assisted three goals last month, and didn't even cost £50million. Trippier's delivery from wide areas is absolutely brilliant and as part of this tightly wound Spurs machine, he keeps that right channel safe from danger.

9. Ashley Young (Man Utd)

Young is such a Jose Mourinho player it hurts. Functional, hard working, knows how to attack on the wing and now in his later footballer years, has an understanding of defensive positioning and of course, the experience of winning big competitions. All of this has culminated in Young being Mourinho's go-to utility man and at left-back, Young has given United some of what they need - determination and desire.

United have kept three clean sheets in their last four league games, including against Liverpool and Spurs - Young has been an integral part of this.

8. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

It's taken a while for Hazard to get back to something like his normal self but we've seen glimpses of it in recent weeks, and specifically the last two games.

Hazard created 14 chances, assisted one and scored one in his four games, but his performances on and off the ball have been full of energy, quickness of thought and lovely dribbling. He completed 14 dribbles, the most of any player in the league in October.

7. Raheem Sterling (Man City)

A real confidence player, when the conditions are right, Sterling excels. Last month Sterling scored two goals in three Premier League games, as well as assisting two of the seven goals in that 7-2 demolition of Stoke, in which he starred.

The best/worst thing about Sterling is that he still looks a long way off the finished product. Under Guardiola's coaching, it shouldn't take too long to figure out what that actually is.

6. Pascal Gross (Brighton)

I know what you're thinking, and no, Pascal Gross isn't just here because it's cool. He plays for Brighton and made three assists last month, taking his total to five for the season - the third best in the league. Gross is this season's Dimitri Payet - the latest example that you don't have to spend multi-millions on a super-branded star to exponentially improve the team.

5. Leroy Sane (Man City)

This boy can play. The left-foot rocket finish against West Brom was just one of many highlights in a month in which Sane has scored three goals and assisted three others, terrorising defences from the left of Man City's attacks and god he's quick. And he can dribble! What a treat.

4. Fernandinho (Man City)

It would be nice not to list so many Man City players in a row but there is simply no denying that they are a team performing superbly made up of outstanding individuals. Fernandinho is one of those, and perhaps the least appreciated, but his role is essential and the reason that City can play that fast passing football all the way out from their own box.

Watch any Man City build up play and Fernandinho is at the heart of it, setting the tempo and linking it all toegther.

3. David Silva (Man City)

Everybody knows he's great, Guardiola loves him and Man City fans adore him. Silva's actual statistics aren't near the top of any charts, but the way he glides around the pitch, darts in and out of space, constantly links passes and finds opportunities to progress buildup and just his unique ability to create scoring chances out of almost nothing... it's amazing to watch.

2. Harry Kane (Spurs)

Sir Harry of Kane's injury made him miss Spurs' game against Man Utd and they lost. Spurs are not a one man team but when Kane is not upfront, they are a very different outfit.

Kane scored four goals in three games in October and was involved in everything good that Spurs did. They need him back post-haste.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is not only the best player in the Premier League this month, but probably of any month this season. Some of the passes he makes would seem implausible, if not impossible, on a Playstation, let alone when attempted by a real person playing high speed football against structured, organised defences.

The Belgian assisted three goals and scored one himself in October, embodying the kind of fluid positional shifting, all-aware attacking play that Guardiola wants to see on the pitch. A fantastic individual talent who intrinsically understands his role within the team, De Bruyne could effortlessly fit into any of the best first XIs in Europe.

Honorary mentions:

Ederson (Man City)

David De Gea (Man Utd)

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)

Glenn Murray (Brighton)

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Ben Davies (Spurs)