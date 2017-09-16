Babos denies Safarova shot at second Quebec crown

Timea Babos booked her place in the Coupe Banque Nationale final at the expense of former champion Lucie Safarova on Saturday.

Safarova had not dropped a set on her way to the last four in Quebec City and looked a good bet to repeat her 2013 triumph, however Babos had other ideas, as she recorded a 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 win.

There was little between the pair in the first set of their fourth career meeting, both holding without much trouble as a tie-break loomed.

In a warning sign for Safarova, she needed to save a set point before going into the breaker, but rather than give the Czech a boost, it was third seed Babos who rallied.

Another four set points went begging for the Hungarian before she eventually moved ahead after nearly an hour on court.

After a break in the seventh game of the second set Babos moved 5-3 ahead, however, wrapping things up again proved a challenge, as Safarova battled to stay in the tournament.

Four match points came and went for Babos but, when serving for the match, she made no mistake to book a final berth against Alison van Uytvanck.

The seventh seed – a quarter-finalist 12 months ago – had a much easier passage into Sunday's showpiece, beating Tatjana Maria 6-1 6-2 in 67 minutes.

