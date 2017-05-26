Baby, I'm coming home! Evra could not be happier about Old Trafford return

The Marseille man is one of a number of Manchester United greats to be playing in Michael Carrick's testimonial, but he must be the most excited

It looks like Patrice Evra is ever so slightly looking forward to returning to Old Trafford next week.

The Marseille full-back is due to take part in Michael Carrick's testimonial match next Sunday, in which a team comprising members of the Champions League-winning side of 2008 will face an All-Star XI.

Evra, a winner of 10 major trophies in a glittering United career, will get the chance to line up alongside old team-mates including Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, with Alex Ferguson to lead the team as manager.

The 36-year-old is rarely shy about sharing his emotions via his official Instagram page but his latest post, which you can see above, is among the more excitable short videos you are likely to see!