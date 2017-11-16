Back from the brink: How Peru reached the World Cup to complete rebirth of a South American footballing great

In June 1969 General Juan Velasco, the military dictator of Peru, gave a famous speech in Lima. The previous year he had seized power in a bloodless coup, promising to revolutionise the country’s ailing economy, nationalise foreign businesses and restore social justice. Over the following years, the country would be brought to its knees by debt, unrest, food shortages and increasing authoritarianism.

But all that was still to come. As he addressed the nation on television to announce a series of sweeping agrarian reforms, Velasco still fancied himself as an emancipator, a man who would stand up for the downtrodden against the vested interest, for the ordinary Peruvian against the foreign power, for the poor against the rich. “Peasant!” he cried. “The master will no longer feed off your poverty!”

A couple of months later, Peru’s national football team travelled to Argentina to play a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Bombonera in Buenos Aires. Peru had not qualified for a World Cup since the very first in 1930; Argentina had never failed to qualify. But they needed a win.

In a screeching, hostile atmosphere, with increasingly irate Argentina fans hurling objects at them, Peru hung on for a 2-2 draw that sent them to Mexico and eliminated Argentina.

Nor was it a fluke. Under their Brazilian coach Didi, a veteran of the 1958 and 1962 triumphs, they played an attractive 4-2-4 style, spurred by the greatest generation of players in its history. The following year, 1970, they would reach the quarter-finals in Mexico, losing only to that masterful Brazil team. Two years later, Universitario became the first Peruvian team to reach the Copa Libertadores final. Three years after that, they won the Copa America. Three years after that, they qualified for the World Cup again, beating Scotland and drawing with Holland on the way to the third round.