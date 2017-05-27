Bad luck, Man Utd! Griezmann will be playing in Atletico next season, insists president

Amid widespread reports of a move to Old Trafford that the player himself has failed to deny, Atleti's chief is adamant he is staying put

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has moved to quash reports Antoine Griezmann will be leaving the club for Manchester United this summer.

Barcelona and Alaves played the last official match at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday, with the Catalans lifting the Copa del Rey a week after Atletico said goodbye to their old home with victory over Athletic.

The club will complete their move to the Wanda Metropolitano at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, although there is some doubt whether Griezmann will be among their numbers as rumours over a transfer to United continue to escalate.

Cerezo, however, is adamant the France international will be there to welcome Atletico to their new home.

"Will Griezmann be here? Well, no, he will be in the Wanda Metropolitano," the president teased when asked by reporters about Griezmann's future at the Copa showpiece in the Calderon.

"He is going to be in the Wanda Metropolitano."

Griezmann, 26, joined Atletico in 2015 from Real Sociedad, and quickly became a vital part of Diego Simeone's team.

The Frenchman, however, has given mixed signals recently over his continuity.

When asked about his chances of staying, Griezmann affirmed there was a "60 per cent chance" of moving to United in the summer transfer window.