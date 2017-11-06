How bad is Santi Cazorla's injury and when will he be back?

The loss of Santi Cazorla has hit Arsenal hard over the past year.

The Spain international had established himself as one of the Gunners' best players, and an irreplaceable part of their midfield, before suffering a foot injury last year.

He is yet to return and in an interview with Marca this week, Cazorla lifted the lid on his nightmare 12 months.

The former Villarreal player revealed that his current problems date all the way back to 2013, but still hopes he can revive his career in the Premier League next year.

HOW DID CAZORLA'S PROBLEMS START?

Cazorla's current injury woes can be traced all the way back to 2013.

While playing for Spain against Chile on September 10, Cazorla took a hit to his right ankle that caused a fissure in the bone.

He returned less than six weeks later, playing an hour in an Arsenal win against Norwich City, and got through the rest of the 2013-14 season virtually uninterrupted before going to the World Cup with Spain.