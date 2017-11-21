Bafana Bafana attacker Phakamani Mahlambi makes Al Ahly debut

Mahlambi is the only South African-born player currently plying his trade in the Egyptian Premier League, and he appears to have impressed on debut

Bafana Bafana attacker Phakamani Mahlambi finally made his debut for Al Ahly on Monday night.

The 20-year-old moved to Egypt earlier this season in a move reported to be around the region of R17 million.

However, he had been waiting to make his official debut for the Egyptian giants for quite some time despite receiving his paperwork weeks ago.

This was due to the club's participation in the Caf Champions League, where they lost to Wydad Casablanca in the final before the recently ended international break.

Mahlambi was introduced in the 63rd minute of Al Ahly's 2-0 win over Ismaily. At the time of his introduction, the scoreline was 0-0 between the two sides.

Now, the Johannesburg-born utility player will be eager to cement his his place in the team, and make the right-wing position his own going into the final few matches of 2017.

It remains to be seen if Mahlambi will be handed his first start when Al Ahly take on El Daklyeh on Friday night.