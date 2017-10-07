Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter banking on players' motivation to overcome Burkina Faso

Stuart Baxter is convinced his Bafana Bafana charges are motivated ahead of clash against Burkina Faso in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday

Head coach Stuart Baxter reckons that the senior men's national football team have nothing to lose going into their must-win Group D 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash against Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana are currently placed at the bottom of the group with a single point from three encounters and are hoping to redeem themselves following back-to-back defeats against Cape Verde. To make matters worse, the hosts saw the three points they accumulated in their 2-1 win over Senegal scrapped by the football governing body after referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of manipulating the outcome of the match.

Speaking to the media following the team's training session at the match venue on Friday, the Bafana mentor alluded that his charges will be looking to come away with maximum points in order to increase their chances of qualifying for the showpiece in Russia next year.

"The motivation in this game is two-fold really. It's really to show a face of South African national football that we want to show. We don't think we did that in the last game and this becomes a World Cup final for us, " he said.

"This is a do-or-die game that if we want to keep our hopes alive in any shape or form, then we have to beat Burkina Faso."

The Scot further added that the team's motivation will be spurred on by the fact that they come into this match on the back foot and will have nothing to lose against the Stallions that are currently leading the standings with six points.

"The motivation is two-fold. I would hope that there's an English saying, and I hope that this is true for this game, that beware of the man with nothing to lose, " Baxter concluded.

When the team's last clashed in Ouagadougou almost a year ago, it was a share of the spoils with the match ending in a 1-1 draw after a last gasp overhead goal from substitute Bani Diawara which denied Bafana all the three points.

The match is expected to kick off at 15:00 from the Calabash.