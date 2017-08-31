Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter to retain midfield pairing that faced Nigeria

Baxter is delighted with South Africa’s options in defence and attack ahead of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Blue Sharks

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says they will retain the midfield-pairing of Bongani Zungu and Dean Furman against Cape Verde amidst the presence of Kamohelo Mokotjo and Hlompho Kekana.

“Hlompho and Kamo are very good players. It would be crazy of me after having the only preparations at home, and I don’t want to throw all we did in Nigeria away and start from scratch,” Baxter told Daily Sun.

Bongani Zungu and Dean Furman started for Bafana against Nigeria in the 2019 Afcon qualifier in Uyo two months ago.

In addition to Mokotjo, they also have Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana in contention for a place in the starting eleven.

“It would be strange and silly of me to starting playing around with that because we have decent players. We have two games and I can reform the midfield if I want.

“Andile is looking in much better shape and comes into the picture more seriously. We do have options on the bench in the midfield and at the back,” Baxter said.

Dutch-based Thulani Serero faces a late fitness test after missing yesterday’s training session with a groin strain.

As it stands, he will miss Friday’s clash but should be available for the return-leg scheduled for Tuesday in Durban.

“That’s my choice to make. He is not completely out, will train with the doctor tonight and give me a report. But he has to fight and get himself in the mix. That’s how we want it,” Baxter said.