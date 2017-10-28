Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter explains why he called up suspended Bongani Zungu

Zungu, Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman and Hlompho Kekana are the four central midfielders which were called up

South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter says he is not banking entirely on the availability of Bongani Zungu.

The British tactician named Zungu in the Bafaba Bafana squad ahead of back-to-back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Senegal.

France-based central midfielder Zungu will face a Fifa Disciplinary Committee hearing on the 2nd of November 2017.

This is after Safa lodged a complaint over the red card he received in the World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium three weeks ago.

“I think it would be the correct place to give a few explanations, starting with the selection of Andile Jali and Bongani Zungu, who are both suspended for the first game,” Baxter told Daily Sun.

Bafana will host Senegal in Polokwane on the 10th of November 2017. The return leg match will be played Dakar four days later and Bafana need to win both games to qualify for the World Cup.

“Bongani will have a Fifa DC which we are hoping will produce some form of justice. If he is okay to go for the second game," the former England Under-21 coach continued.

"I don’t expect it to be overturned. But at least (Alain) Traore will be punished as well, being more culpable than Bongani.

“The least we expect is that he will be available for the second game. So that’s why the two will meet up with us when we assemble in Johannesburg (after the 10 November match)," he explained

However, Bafana defender Eric Mathoho, who missed the clash against Burkina Faso, is expected back after serving his suspension.

“We have a minor issue with Tower (Mathoho), whose suspension has been served," Baxter said.

"It’s now a question of the fine being paid. There is paperwork to do, then he’ll be good to go," he concluded.



