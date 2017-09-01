Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter expects Cape Verde to come out guns blazing

South Africa restart its 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign away to Cape Verde in Praia on Friday

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter does not expect the hosts to sit back and defend.

“I don’t expect them to sit back and be cautious in their approach, because they know they have to win this game. This could work in our favour, as they will open up at the back, especially as they like playing with their fullbacks,” Baxter told Daily Sun.

There will only be two changes to the side that faced Nigeria in June, with Ronwen Williams or Wayne Sandilands to replace the injured Itumeleng Khune.

Upfront, Lebogang Manyama is likely to replace Sibusiso Vilakazi who misses out the encounter as Bafana look for their second win in Group D after the win over Senegal in November last year.

A win is what the country needs to be on course to qualify for next year’s World Cup as anything else will be considered a major set-back.

The teams is fully aware of the task at hand, and knows they have to keep their feet firmly on the ground to come away with the maximum points.

“The most important game for us is this one, we cannot get too far ahead of ourselves. Let’s do the job here first and we’ll take it from there,” Baxter concluded.