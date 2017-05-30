Bafana Bafana defender Hlatshwayo unfazed by Nigeria's confidence and arrogance

Bafana have never beaten the Super Eagles in competitive matches, but Hlatshwayo is confident the current generation can make history in Uyo

Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana defender Thulani Hlatshwayo says the Super Eagles are not unbeatable aand believes they can pull the plug on them on June 10.

“It’s important that we take care of ourselves. We know the history with Nigeria. We have struggled against them, but we eliminated them from the 2015 Afcon with a 2-2 draw. We need to go there and fight,” Hlatshwayo told Daily Sun.

Bafana gave them a scare in Uyo two years ago when they raced into a two-goal lead and looked on course for their first win in official matches, only to surrender their lead late on to settle for a share of the spoils.

“They have confidence and arrogance – that is how they are. We also need to have those things, even though we know our strength is hanging onto the ball. We have to outsmart them,” Hlatshwayo said.

Bafana will have their work cut out as they will be up against a much younger side to the one they faced two years ago.