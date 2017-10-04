Bafana Bafana defender Robyn Johannes credits return to Cape Town for his good form

The experienced defender has done well for the Citizens since arriving at the club last year

Cape Town City captain Robyn Johannes says he made the right decision by returning to the Mother City.

“I’m happy off the field, all my family and friends are in Cape Town. Most importantly, I’ve been in a good space and I guess that shows on the field,” Johannes told the media.

His form for the Citizens has not only seen him take the captain’s armband, but also earned him a call-up to the senior national team, Bafana Bafana, for its 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

“I’m really excited about the Bafana call, it has been years since I was involved. Every player wants to play for his country, and I’m no different," he continued.

“I’m sure it will be different with Bafana this time, there are different players and it’s a different environment,” Johnnes said.

Following their horror displays against Cape Verde Islands, Bafana received a massive backlash for its displays from a disgruntled public.

Johannes believes they have the capabilities to upset anyone on any given day, and backs the side under siege to come good and qualify for next year’s football spectacle- the World Cup.

“We’ve proved how strong we are and that we can beat anyone, so we must believe that we can qualify. We have to focus on the controllable and make sure that we win our remaining games; we have to give it our all,” Johannes added.

“Burkina Faso have a strong team, they are very physical. But we need to play our strengths, which is good attacking football. We have speed and pace in this Bafana team and, if we use that, I don’t think they can match us,” he concluded.