Bafana Bafana legend Linda Buthelezi believes Thulani Serero has been poisoned

Serero instructed Bafana team manager Kujane to cancel his flight to South Africa as he wasn't ready to honour his call-up for the Senegal showdown

Legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder Linda Buthelezi has slammed the behavior of Thulani Serero , who turned down a national team call up days before Friday's clash against Senegal.

According to Stuart Baxter, the 27-year-old indicated to team manager Barney Kujane that he will not make himself avail for the encounter unless he's guaranteed game time.

This sparked a huge outcry over the player’s attitude during the team’s time of need, as he looks to have followed in the footsteps of many European-based players who turned down Bafana call-ups before.

Buthelezi is not surprised by Serero's antics, and he feels the player has been poisoned. He also suspects that Serero doesn't see eye-to-eye with Baxter.

“I think the boy has been poisoned. He’s good but he’s advised by wrong people. This is not the first time we see players refusing to play for Bafana. So, we shouldn’t act surprised,” Buthelezi told Sowetan.

“It may also be that the player doesn’t get on well with the coach,” Buthelezi said.

Meanwhile, Baxter feels it's now a trend that players turn to decline call-ups any time they want, saying he will pick the players that want to play for South Africa.

“I think if it’s a trend, South Africa should be worried, not me. I mean I will pick the players that want to play for South Africa. So, if it’s a trend you should be worried,” Baxter said.

With Safa having done nothing to bring players to order in the past, it remains to be whether they will finally put their foot down this time around.