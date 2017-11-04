Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu cleared for away clash to Senegal

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has also been ordered to pay the cost of the sitting, which took place on Thursday, 2 November

South African international Bongani Zungu will miss the first 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Polokwane on Friday, 10 November 2017.

However, France-based midfielder will be available for the return leg against the same Senegal in Dakar four days later.

Zungu, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Amiens, was red-carded in South Africa’s World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso last month at the FNB Stadium.

According to the South African Football Association (Safa) the matter was taken up by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee who decided against imposing a further ban on the midfielder – except to fine him an amount of CHF 5,000 (R71,070).

“The player Bongani Zungu is regarded as having breached art. 48 par.1 c) of the Fifa Disciplinary Code in the match played between South Africa and Burkina Faso. The player is suspended for one (1) match, including automatic suspension, which will be served in the match between South Africa and Senegal of 10 November 2017,” a Fifa statement read.

This will be good news to Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter who had included Zungu in his 25-man squad to face Senegal in back-to-back qualifiers – pending the Fifa DC outcome.