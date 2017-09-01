Bafana Bafana midfielder Furman wary of facing a tough Cape Verde outfit

Dean Furman wants Bafana Bafana to take control of Group D ahead of all-important clash against Cape Verde on Friday.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman says their Group D log standings puts them in good stead as they prepare to tackle Cape Verde at Praia's Estadio Nacional in their FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier on Friday.

The senior men's national team come into the match placed second in their group with four points having notched up a draw and a victory in their first two encounters. Bafana played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso away in Ouagadougou in their opening match before beating Senegal 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in the second tie.

Friday's tie will be an all-important clash for the South Africans considering that the Blue Sharks will have nothing to lose having already suffered defeat in both their ties and are currently rooted at the bottom of Group D. Bafana can move to eight points if they walk away with the much-needed three points, and will be buoyed by their previous result the last time these two teams faced off in Cape Verde. Ironically Stuart Baxter was in charge as his team ran out 2-1 winners with Benni McCarthy and Delron Buckley on target for the visitors before Cafu got a late equalizer for the islanders.

Speaking to SuperSport Blitz on Thursday following their training session at the match venue, the hard-tackling former Bafana captain expressed their need to take control of Group D despite them facing a difficult encounter away from home.

"It's a huge game. I think we've put ourselves in a great position in the group and now we have to capitalize on that group. We've got Cape Verde home and away and they are currently at the bottom with nothing to lose, " said Furman.

The SuperSport United man further expressed of what lies ahead in waiting when they face Lucia Antunes' charges.

"We know we gonna face a very difficult team specially in their own backyard and we have to be ready for a tough game but we are in a good position and we wanna capitalize on where we are, " he said.

The head-to-head record between the two sides are highly in Bafana's favour. In the past three matches. South Africa have won two and drawn one, though this will be a stern test for the visitors because of the heated conditions on the island.

The return leg is scheduled to take place next week Tuesday, 5 September, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.