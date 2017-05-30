Bafana Bafana midfielder Phiri joins EA Guingamp

The promising midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club New York City FC, but he has since joined the French side

South Africa international Lebogang Phiri has joined French Ligue 1 outfit EA Guingamp.

The club released the following statement confirming the 22-year-old's move from Danish side Brøndby IF:

"This Tuesday morning, Lebogang PHIRI has committed for 4 seasons in favor of the Avant Guingamp. At the end of the contract, the 22-year-old South African international was playing until now with the Danish Club Brondby IF.

"Originally from South Africa, Lebogang PHIRI joined the Danish club of Brondby where he has been indisputable since he was 18 (40 games in 2015-2016 and 47 games in 2016-2017). It now counts more than 140 professional matches including 17 Europa League matches. Vice-champion and finalist of the Danish Cup, he will be numbered 18.

"Lebogang is a versatile defensive midfielder capable of recovering and sustaining the ball. Early, the South African honored his first selection with his country at 20 years against Swaziland in 2015. He now has 4 caps with South Africa.

"Lebogang PHIRI will be presented to the press at the resumption of the training of the profesional group, at the end of June."