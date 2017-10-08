What Bafana Bafana need to do to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

Here is what South Africa needs to do to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia

Following Senegal’s win over the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday, it once again threw Group D wide open.

Bafana Bafana enhanced their chances of qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals with a comfortable 3-1 win over Burkina Faso in their earlier kick-off at the FNB Stadium.

The win moved Bafana to four points, while Senegal top Group D with eight points followed by the Stallions on six.

South Africa and Senegal have played a game less currently, that will of course be contested with next month’s double header set for November 10 and 14 in Polokwane and Dakar respectively.

The Senegalese though are in the driver's seat, not only do they top the group but just need one win from their remaining two matches with Bafana Bafana in Polokwane to go to Russia.

All in all, Bafana have their work cut out for them to rise from the death and advance.

Stuart Baxter's men need to beat Senegal both at home and away to win Group D. As things stand, Bafana can finish on 10 points. Anything less than six points in the two-legged affair against Senegal will see Bafana fail to qualify.