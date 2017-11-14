Bafana Bafana still in with World Cup chance as Burkina Faso appeals Fifa's decision for replay

Bafana need to beat Senegal on Tuesday night to stand any chance of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup provided Burkina Faso wins their appeal case

Burkina Faso Football Association has not given up on securing a spot in next year's Fifa World Cup finals in Russia.

The Burkinabe have confirmed that they have already filed an appeal case with Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn Fifa's decision to order a replay between Senegal and South Africa.

Senegal lost to Bafana Bafana in November 2016, but the result was deemed null and void after Fifa discovered that Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey had manupulated the result. Lamptey was subsequently handed a lifetime ban from all footballing activities.

Bafana, through the South African Football Association (Safa), agreed to replay the match. They lost 2-0 to Senegal in Polokwane last Friday, but Burkina Faso feels the initial result (Bafana's 2-1 win over Senegal) should stand.

Sita Sangare, who is the current president of the Burkina Faso FA, said their case is already with the CAS, and they expect a verdict by December 1, 2017.

This means Bafana Bafana need to beat Senegal on tonight (Tuesday) to keep their hopes of qualifying for Russia alive, as anything less than the three points will not be good enough even if Burkina Faso win their case.

“Senegal have not yet qualified. An appeal has been made to the CAS and it has to be respected,” Sangare told the media.

“The CAS has yet to make its decision. It has told us that our appeal is admissible, and better still they have told South Africa the same about their own appeal," he said.

"They will examine both pleas, by 1 December at the latest," confirmed Sangare.

“We now need a big win against Cape Verde, and for Senegal to only draw in Dakar. Both are possible. We will play flat out and try for as big a win as possible, while keeping an eye on events in the other game," he continued.

“We have no doubt that the CAS will annul the game played last Friday - as it should never have been played in the first place,” concluded Sangare.