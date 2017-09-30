Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba nets hat-trick in Valenciennes rout

The South African international was the difference-maker and walked away with the match-ball as they saw off Orleans on Friday

Lebogang Mothiba grabbed a hat-trick as Valenciennes fought back from 3-1 to beat Orleans 4-3 in a Ligue 2 thriller on Friday.

The South African international took his league tally to five goals from eight matches as the Athenians claimed their fourth victory of the campaign.

Premier triplé ! Très heureux pour la victoire, on a tout donné !!! #EpuiséMaisHeureux @VAFC pic.twitter.com/6OyUFGl71a — Lebo Mothiba (@LeboMothiba11) September 29, 2017

For his first, the 21-year-old smashed home Lossemy Karaboue’s lay off from outside the box in the 19th minute with his side already trailing 2-0 and the hosts made it 3-1 just before the interval.

He headed home Mehdy Guezoui’s cross from close range shortly after the restart to make it 3-2 in the 55th minute.

Lebo Mothiba with his third of the season in France… Smashed home from just outside the box. They’re losing 3-1 though. pic.twitter.com/bhDnqQLoTq — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) September 29, 2017

Livio Nabab converted 83rd minute penalty before Mothiba completed the emphtic come back by pocking home the winer from close range in the 86th minute.

Mothiba received his maiden call up from Stuart Baxter and is expected to help Bafana return to winning ways with a crucial 2018 World Cup World Cup Qaulifer against Burkina Faso next weekend.