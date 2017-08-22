Baghdatis advances as Winston-Salem Open stands still for eclipse

Marcos Baghdatis secured his berth in the next round with an upset-win over 16th seed Jiri Vesely in North Carolina, where nature took over.

Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis reached the third round of the Winston-Salem Open as an historic solar eclipse stole the show on Monday.

An Australian Open runner-up in 2006, Baghdatis secured his berth in the next round with an upset-win over 16th seed Jiri Vesely.

Baghdatis accounted for the Czech 6-2 7-6 (7-3) at the ATP 250 tournament in North Carolina.

Tennis, however, took a backseat to nature in the United States.

For the first time since 1918, a total solar eclipse went coast-to-coast in the US on Monday.

The once-in-a-lifetime event gripped a nation and a tennis tournament too, with players – wearing special eclipse glasses – taking time out to enjoy the historic moment.

"It was a special moment," said Pierre-Hugues Herbert. "If it happens once in 100 years, it's just amazing to be a part of, to live this."

Herbert lost 6-3 6-2 in his first-round match to fellow Frenchman and 2011 finalist Julien Benneteau, who will face second seed and defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta in the next round.

Janko Tipsarevic – a two-time US Open quarter-finalist – suffered a 6-2 6-2 defeat against Andreas Seppi, Denis Istomin – who stunned Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open – went down 6-4 6-4 to Damir Dzumhur and Ernests Gulbis was beaten 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 by Marton Fucsovics.

American pair Taylor Fritz and Donald Young were among the other winners.