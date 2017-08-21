Baghdatis wins through, Dolgopolov suffers shock loss

Marcos Baghdatis claimed a first-round win at the Winston-Salem Open as Alexandr Dolgopolov slumped to a shock defeat.
Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up, was challenged before overcoming Ricardas Berankis 7-5 7-5 at the ATP 250 event on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Dolgopolov bowed out on the hard courts in North Carolina, failing to create a break point in a surprise 6-3 6-3 defeat at the hands of Thiago Monteiro.
Dusan Lajovic needed just 55 minutes to get through, the Serbian beating wildcard Petros Chrysochos 6-2 6-3.
Andrey Kuznetsov enjoyed a 7-5 6-2 victory over Nicolas Kicker and Jan-Lennard Struff edged Norbert Gombos 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4).
Roberto Bautista Agut, defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta and the in-form John Isner are the top-20 players in the draw at the last ATP Tour event before the US Open begins on August 28.