Bailly backing late goals to lead Man Utd to Premier League title

Eric Bailly believes 2017-18 can be a positive season for Manchester United as late goals will “lead us to the Premier League title”.

The Red Devils could only muster a sixth-place finish in 2016-17, with too many draws holding them back.

An inability to overcome stubborn opposition came back to haunt Jose Mourinho’s side, although they were able to collect three pieces of silverware in the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League.

The challenge was always to push back into title contention this season, and a useful habit of netting in the closing stages of games has helped United to an unbeaten start and a standing alongside arch-rivals City at the top of the table.

Bailly told United Review of the progress being made, in particular the knack of finishing games strongly: "It shows promise because, compared with the team last year, it was more difficult then.

"Even though we had no bad performances, this year there’s something new that has improved, so we are happy about that. I hope that will continue because this year we can see a huge progression compared with last season.

"This year there is more desire, more success at everything we do. It’s important to see the team starting off well in top form, and I think that with the work we’ve done, and the work by the manager and the staff, we’ll continue the way we’ve begun and that will lead us to the Premier League title."

United netted twice in the final three minutes to open the season with a 4-0 victory over West Ham.

They then plundered three in 10 minutes to overcome Swansea by the same scoreline.

