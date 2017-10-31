Bailly backs 'great striker' Lukaku

The defender lauded his Manchester United team-mate, saying he's lucky to play with the Belgian star

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku is a "great striker" who will keep delivering, his team-mate Eric Bailly said.

Lukaku, 24, made a flying start to life at United with 11 goals in his first 10 appearances for the club after joining from Everton for £75 million.

But he has failed to net in United's past five outings, leading to some criticism.

Ahead of his side's clash against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, Bailly was full of praise for the Belgium striker.

"Romelu is a great striker. I have played against him but now I'm lucky to play with him," he said.

"He is very important for us and everybody see how everything's going up for him. I hope he can keep scoring goals and helping us out."

United are one of five English clubs atop their Champions League group at the halfway mark.

Bailly said: "The Premier League is one of the best leagues with many good teams and we are getting good results.

"But we must focus on ourselves and keep going. We are playing well and winning many games."