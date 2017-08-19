Bailly delighted with first Premier League goal for Manchester United

The Ivory Coast international got off the mark in the English topflight, against the Swans, as Jose Mourinho’s men continue their perfect start...

Eric Bailly expressed his delight after scoring his first English Premier League goal in Manchester United’s 4-0 drubbing of Swansea City.

The Ivory Coast international who joined the Red Devils from Villarreal last summer, started the party at the Liberty Stadium as the Jose Mourinho’s men cruised to their second victory in two league games.

Just at the half-time mark, Bailly was quick to pounce on a Lukasz Fabianski’s rebound which handed the visitors the lead before Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial completed the rout in the last 10 minutes of the encounter.

After the game, the Ivory Coast defender took to social media to revel in his first ever league goal for Manchester United and described it as a great goal.