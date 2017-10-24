Bailly returns to Manchester United training after injury layoff

The Ivory Coast international has handed Jose Mourinho’s side a huge boost with his return to the first team training session

Eric Bailly has resumed training with Manchester United on Tuesday after recovering from an injury he sustained on international duty.

The 23-year-old suffered a knock in Cote d'Ivoire’s 2018 World Cup qualifying tie against Mali on October 6 and has been sidelined since then.

The former Villarreal defender took to social media to herald his return to the action after training with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and goalkeeper David de Gea on Tuesday.

Bailly could make his seventh league appearance this season when the Red Devils welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Feeling good after today’s training session. Too bad I’m surrounded by these guys," Bailly wrote on Instagram.