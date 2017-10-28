Bailly reunion excites Tottenham’s Aurier

The Cote d’Ivoire internationals were both on parade as their sides endured contrasting fates at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon

Tottenham’s Serge Aurier was delighted to reunite with Manchester United’s defender Eric Bailly in Saturday’s loss to the Red Devils.

The Ivorians played the entire duration of the encounter as an Anthony Martial 81st minute goal ensured Aurier left the Old Trafford far from a happy man.

The 1-0 victory ensured Bailly and his Manchester United teammates bounced back from last week’s humiliating 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield.

But the former Paris Saint-Germain right-back, who had a positive showing, charged Mauricio Pochettino’s men to move on from the loss to focus on Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

"Tomorrow is a new day Guys! Head up lads. We go again Wednesday!" Aurier captioned an Instagram post.

"Happy to see you bro [Bailly]," he added.