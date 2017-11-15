Bairstow hurt as Woakes shines for England

Paceman Chris Woakes took six wickets, while Jonny Bairstow hurt his finger in England's final tour match before the Ashes.

Jonny Bairstow suffered an injury scare as Chris Woakes starred on the first day of England's final tour match before the Ashes.

A suspected finger injury saw Bairstow briefly leave the field in the second session of England's clash against a Cricket Australia XI at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville on Wednesday.

Bairstow suffered the injury diving to his right to take a delivery that kept low.

However, the wicketkeeper returned shortly after as the hosts – who won the toss and elected to bat – finished the day at 249-9.

Woakes was the star for England, grabbing 6-54 in an impressive display.

Veteran paceman James Anderson was rested, while Moeen Ali (0-39) featured for the first time on tour after a side strain.

England's inconsistent lines allowed the CA XI to put on 66 for the first wicket, but the tourists fought back.

Craig Overton (2-32) did his first Test chances no harm and got some reward, while Stuart Broad finished with 1-33.

CA XI captain Matthew Short (51) top-scored on a warm day in Queensland.

But as question marks remain over England's batting ahead of the first Test at the Gabba starting November 23, their top six will get a chance to find some form on Thursday.