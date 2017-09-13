Bairstow wants long run in England's ODI side

Jason Roy's poor form saw Jonny Bairstow open the batting for England at the Champions Trophy and he hopes to keep his place.

Jonny Bairstow wants a lengthy run in England's one-day international side to establish himself as a key member of the set-up.

A loss of form for Jason Roy saw Bairstow take his place as an opening batsman during the ICC Champions Trophy, contributing a fifty against South Africa and 43 in the semi-final defeat to Pakistan.

However, Roy has racked up three half centuries in his last four Twenty20 appearances for Surrey, threatening the Yorkshire star's place in the England line-up for the limited-overs matches against West Indies.

Having provided a number of solid performances when called upon in the last three years, Bairstow, who will hand over wicketkeeping duties to Jos Buttler, hopes his consistency is rewarded with a run in the side.

"I have said now over a period of time I don't mind where I play or bat as long as I am in that XI," Bairstow told The Telegraph.

"I finished the Champions Trophy opening the batting. When I have been asked to do so I like to think I have done alright over the last year or so when I have opened or come in at three. 

"Wherever it is that there is an opportunity in the side, hopefully I will get the nod.

"I like to hope that having finished the Champions Trophy that I will definitely get a run within the side. I have been in and out for one game here and there and at some point it would be nice to get a decent run, not necessarily one series.

"It would be nice to get a couple of series under your belt so you are able to get your teeth stuck firmly into a role."

England face the Windies in a T20 at Durham on Saturday before a five-match ODI series.

