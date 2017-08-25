Bakary Kone set to join Strasbourg on loan from Malaga

The 29-year-old defender is set to join the Ligue 1 outfit on a season long loan after just a term at the La Rosaleda

Bakary Kone is set to join French side Strasbourg on a season-long loan deal from Malaga.

The Burkina Faso international defender is not a stranger to the French top-flight, having played with Lyon between 2011-2016 winning the Coupe de France in 2011/12 season.

The Burkinabe joined the Andalusians last summer making just seven appearances across all competitions but is not a part of manager Michel’s long term plans at the club.

The veteran defender will travel to France to complete his loan move to the Stade de la Meinau with Le Racing also having the option to buy.