The 29-year-old suffered a fractured that kept him out of action for some months but he is set for a return

Mali international, Bakary Sako has hinted of his return with Crystal Palace after suffering a Metatarsal Fracture in July.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers player only made eight appearances for the Eagles last season due to injury and has not featured for the club this term.

The midfielder took to the social media to announce his comeback to full training on Friday.

“Finally back to full training,” Sako wrote on Instagram.