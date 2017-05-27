Baker wins Eugene sprint as Gatlin and De Grasse falter

Ronnie Baker won the men's 100 metres at the Diamond League event in Eugene, while Mo Farah triumphed over 5000m.

Justin Gatlin and Andre de Grasse are yet to click into top gear in 2017 and once again missed out on a podium finish in the 100 metres at the Diamond League event in Eugene, with Ronnie Baker taking first place.

Gatlin and De Grasse – two of the men most likely to spoil Usain Bolt's retirement party at the World Championships in London later this year – finished fourth and fifth respectively when the Diamond League kicked off in Doha earlier this month.

And the two swapped places in Eugene on Saturday, as Baker – seventh in Doha – led home China's Su Bingtian and CJ Ujah of Great Britain.

Mo Farah lived up his reputation with victory in the 5000m, while another of the big names in action, American Christian Taylor, beat compatriot Will Claye to triple jump glory.

Tori Bowie held off a strong field that included Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Elaine Thompson, Dafne Schippers and Allyson Felix to win the women's 200m, while Caster Semenya triumphed over 800m.

And history was made in one of the non-Diamond discipline events, as 16-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway became the youngest man to run a mile in less than four minutes.