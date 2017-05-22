Bala Nikyu hails Wikki Tourist's spirit after convincing start

The Giant Elephants has praised his players after demolishing Abia Warriors at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Sunday

Wikki Tourist coach Bala Nikyu hailed his side's convincing display after they beat Abia Warriors 3-0 in his first game in charge on Sunday.

After a 2-0 first leg defeat in Umuahia, goals from Ahmed Usman, Chikwudi Samuel plus Kabiru Muhammed’s strike lifted the Giant Elephants out of the relegation zone.

Nikyu, who replaces Mohammed Babaganaru assured the fans and management that they will sustain their positive restart in the second round campaign.

"The boys showed good spirit, incredible passion and a lot of courage, attitude, and mentality," Nikyu told Goal.

"It was a great game and I'm happy we won convincingly. It had goals, it was quite physical, some good football, and so it was a sweet victory for us.

"I'm happy the players did what they had to do on time and played to instructions. Honestly, Abia Warriors gave us a very good contest, we were at our best to win. With this victory, we must focus on building on this winning start.

"We can't stop people wanting to talk about us and our performance against Abia Warriors, and we won't get carried away by this victory.

"We can't do what we do without each other, we know that, though, those who didn’t player deserve some praises, it doesn't happen without them either. It's very much a team thing. We win together and must remain more united."

"I want to assure the fans and the management that we will do everything to keep the team flying high. We need everyone behind us and the unflinching support of the fans.”

With the victory, Wikki Tourist are 16th with 24 points from 20 games so far.