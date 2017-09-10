Bala pleased with Niger Tornadoes' mid-table finish

The Ikon Allah Boys defeated 3SC to wrap up their topflight campaign this season, and the gaffer is delighted despite their poor second half form

Niger Tornadoes coach, Abubakar Bala is delighted that his side finished the season 11th best in the Nigeria Professional Football League after defeating Shooting Stars 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Ibrahim Babawo and Ebenezer Odeyemi powered the Ikon Allah Boys past Fatai Amoo's men at the Confluence Stadium to guarantee their stay in the topflight.

"It is a happy thing to set a target, work very hard to achieve the target," Bala told media.

"I'm indeed, a happy man that we sealed our target of finishing in the top ten with the 2-0 win over Shooting Stars this season though we goal difference with other teams.

On what caused his side's slump after the league restart, Bala said: "The problem we had after the first round was finishing. The boys were transiting very well but at goal area, we have been very wasteful.

"The home draws we recorded in the second round against Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors the many chances we wasted, even penalties and at a time we paid dearly for it.

"And that's why we dropped down from the fourth to this position. We worked very well and all can see little improvement in our few final matches.

"Technically, I always believe the preseason period of every team is the determinant factor of their success in a season no matter where you play.

"We thank our management for the good support they gave us which had seen us not lose at home in two consecutive seasons in Lokoja," he concluded.