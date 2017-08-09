Bala unhappy with strikers' profligacy despite Niger Tornadoes win

Despite narrow win over the Ladan Bosso's men on Sunday, the Ikon Allah Boys coach is unhappy over his strikers' lack of scoring

Niger Tornadoes' coach Abubakar Bala has expressed disappointment in his forwards' inability to convert their numerous chances in the second stanza of the season.

Bolaji Adeyemo's 77th minute strike had sealed maximum points for the Ikon Allah boys against El Kanemi Warriors at the Confluence Stadium.

But the gaffer assured he will continue to work hard on improving his side's scoring form in remaining games of the season.

"Since the commencement of the second round, we've been very wasteful in front of goal and missing many scoring chances but we have been working on it but nothing has change," Bala told media.

"We will keep working hard till the end of the season. It has not been so well for us like I said if you look at the first round we were scoring two, three goals in a match, even if we conceded.

"But in the second round, even at home we play barren draws at home because we can score goals. Look at our match against Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United, we missed more than 10 scoring chances.

"The problem is our black African players. When they get in front of goal, there judgements are always poor. They will not settle down to see their position and that of the goalkeeper to make the right judgement. It is not all the time that they must shoot.

"I know it was going to be a difficult match because the coach is from Niger state and I'm also from there too. It is just like a local derby and the supporters were divided.

"I was very happy when I saw them going to playing defensive but the most painful thing is that we didn't take our chances."