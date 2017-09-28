Bale, De Bruyne or Cavani? Vote for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

Matchday 2 brought another glut of magnificent strikes in Europe's leading club competition, but which was best?

Gareth Bale’s magnificent volley versus Dortmund has been named among the nominees for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

The Real Madrid star’s deadly finish arrived during his side’s impressive victory at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, which saw the reigning champions secure a 3-1 victory in Germany

.

But the Welshman faces stiff opposition for Matchday Two’s prize, which saw a host of brilliant goals, including Kevin De Bruyne’s fierce curling effort from outside the box that set Man City on their way to a 2-0 victory over Shakhtar.

PSG striker Edinson Cavani is also up for the gong, thanks to a spectacular curling finish of his own that helped earn the Parisians the result of the week as they demolished Bayern Munich 3-0 in the French capital.

Spartak Moscow’s Fernando will be hoping to upset those three, however, after whipping an impressive free-kick over the Liverpool wall in his side’s 1-1 draw in Russia.

Celtic’s Scott Sinclair rounds out the nominations with a ferocious finish of his own during his side’s 3-0 win at Anderlecht.

