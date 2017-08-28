Bale challenged to silence Madrid boo boys by Marcelo

Gareth Bale has been challenged to turn jeers into cheers by Real Madrid team-mate Marcelo.

The Wales international was the subject of terrace taunts again on Sunday as the Santiago Bernabeu boo boys vented their frustration during a 2-2 draw with Valencia.

This is not the first time Bale has been targeted, and he is by no means the first to be singled out.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo has incurred the wrath of the Madridistas at times and Marcelo is confident that hard work will lead to an upturn in form and a reversal in fortune for Bale.

The Brazilian defender told reporters: "Here everybody has been booed, the Bernabeu is how it is.

"When you get booed you have to work to stop getting booed.

"They (the fans) have a right to boo and ask for improvement to the players, the coach..."

Marcelo Gareth Bale Real Madrid boos More

Bale drew a blank against Valencia as Madrid wasted a number of opportunities to collect all three points.

In the end, a brace from Marco Asensio was required to salvage a share of the spoils.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were without the talismanic services of Ronaldo and club captain Sergio Ramos through suspension.

Bale was signed for a then-record-breaking transfer fee back in 2013 to provide inspiration and step up in the absence of others.

He has enjoyed a productive spell in Spain, but saw injuries blight his 2016-17 season and is yet to produce his best in the current campaign.

The international break will present him with an opportunity to work his game out of the Madrid spotlight, with Real not in action again until September 9 against Levante.