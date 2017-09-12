Bale explains why he favours Real Madrid stay over Man Utd move

Gareth Bale believes winning trophies at Real Madrid is more important than being a star man at a club like Manchester United.

The Wales international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time, with the latest transfer window rekindling talk of a possible £100 million switch.

He was, however, to see the deadline pass while still on the books at Santiago Bernabeu and believes that is the best thing for him at this stage of his career.

Bale appreciates why there have been calls for him to step out of the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in Spain, but he continues to favour collective success over personal recognition.

The 28-year-old forward told the Daily Mail on the exit rumours: “Well there's an argument for that.

“But I think the main thing, when you look back on your career, is that you look at your trophies. In the end that's probably the most important thing.”

Bale has faced criticism at different points throughout his time in Madrid, with the current campaign seeing him become a target for the Blancos boo boys once again.

He has been forced to accept that terrace taunts are all part of being a high-profile figure at one of the world’s biggest clubs and believes that he has taken his game to new heights after striving for continuous improvement.

Gareth Bale Real Madrid More

“I'm a different player of course I am,” Bale added.

“I've had to change. When you're a young player who arrives on the scene and starts doing well people figure you out and you have to find other ways to get past the opposition.

“So yes I've changed a lot but I can still remember turning up at Spurs from Southampton. It feels like a long time ago now. It's been a long and eventful journey from coming in as a left-back to pretty much playing out on the right wing or at least up front, it's been a big transition.

“It feels like I got on the football ladder and kept climbing.”

Bale has conceded that his patchy form this season is down to rushing his return from injury in 2016-17, but he will get another opportunity to shine on the grandest of stages in midweek when Champions League holders Madrid start the defence of their crown against Apoel Nicosia.