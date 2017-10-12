Bale injuries could force him away from Real Madrid and break up BBC, admits Toshack

Gareth Bale’s injury struggles are making things “even harder” for him at Real Madrid and could lead to a transfer, says John Toshack.

The Wales international has been ravaged by fitness issues throughout his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

His current calf complaint is the 18th ailment to have forced him onto the treatment table since moving to the Spanish capital in a record-breaking €100 million deal in 2013.

While he has enjoyed plenty of highs with Real – including three Champions League triumphs – his inability to steer clear of injury is proving to be a problem and has sparked speculation regarding a possible move, with Manchester United considered to be long-time admirers.

Former Wales and Real boss Toshack told El Larguero on Bale’s situation: “His injuries are probably hindering him now.

“He has missed so many matches and despite Madrid winning so many matches and trophies, it must be hugely frustrating.

“Should he move to another club? Only people at Madrid will know about this but the demands at the Bernabeu are very, very high.

