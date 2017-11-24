Bale & Ramos ruled out of Real Madrid's clash with Malaga

Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale will not feature in Real Madrid's match against Malaga on Saturday despite returning to training.

Ramos, who suffered a broken nose in the draw against Atletico Madrid, took part in Madrid's Friday session wearing a protective mask but has not been included on Zinedine Zidane's squad list.

Ronaldo 6/4 first goalscorer

And Bale will be given more time to return to match fitness having made his comeback to training on the same day after a thigh injury.

Zidane has Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic at his disposal, though, after the goalkeeper and midfielder recovered from groin injuries.

Marco Asensio will not be risked due to a minor problem and Madrid will also be without the suspended Nacho.

Bale has made just five appearances in La Liga this season having suffered his thigh injury shortly after recovering from a calf ailment that kept him out for approximately six weeks.

"We know what [Bale] can give us," Zidane told the media on Friday. "He’s very strong, powerful and technically good.

GFX Gareth Bale Real Madrid More