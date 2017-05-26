Bale resumes Real Madrid training ahead of Champions League final

The Wales international seems to have shaken off a calf problem just in time to be able to meet the Italian champions in Cardiff a week on Saturday

Gareth Bale has resumed Real Madrid training ahead of next week's Champions League final against Juventus.

The Wales international suffered a calf problem in the 3-2 La Liga defeat against Barcelona on April 23, making his comeback in the Clasico after previously suffering a similar injury against Bayern Munich.

Bale has been out of action ever since, missing the final stages of the domestic season as Madrid clinched their first title since 2011-12, but he could make his return in the showpiece in Cardiff on June 3.

The 27-year-old took part in Friday's training session without any noteworthy problems and seems ready for the upcoming clash with Juventus.

Bale played a key role in Madrid's Champions League win last season, providing the assist for Sergio Ramos' opener, while also converting a spot kick as they beat Atletico Madrid after penalties.

He also found the net in Madrid's 2013-14 Champions League final win over Atletico, netting the second goal to lead his side to the Decima.

The former Tottenham man has been plagued by injury this season and has made a mere 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine times.