Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018

Final-day qualification heroics helped Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the 2018 World Cup but other stars were not so fortunate.

European champions Portugal were left playing catch-up after losing to Switzerland in September last year but overcame the same opponents 2-0 in Lisbon to pip them on goal difference.

Argentina were staring elimination in the face when Ecuador took an early 1-0 lead in Quito before a virtuoso showing by Messi ended with the talisman completing a mesmerising hat-trick.

However, other stars of the world game have not been so fortunate and there will be more high-profile casualties to come during next month's play-off clashes.

For now, here is a mightily impressive "dream team" whose efforts to reach the World Cup turned into nightmare.

GOALKEEPER – Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

Atletico Madrid number one Oblak is one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet and conceded only seven times during 10 qualifiers for Slovenia. Unfortunately, they could only manage 12 at the other end as they limped to fourth place in their group behind England, Slovakia and Scotland.

RIGHT-BACK – Antonio Valencia (Ecuador)

Suspension spared Manchester United full-back Valencia from having to counter a Messi masterclass but nine defeats from the previous 17 CONMEBOL preliminary matches meant Ecuador were only ever playing for pride in the face of greatness.

LEFT-BACK – David Alaba (Austria)

The disappointment of a sapping group-stage exit at Euro 2016 spilled into the World Cup campaign for star man Alaba and Austria, who stumbled to fourth place in European Group D behind Serbia, Republic of Ireland and Wales.

CENTRE-BACK – Gary Medel (Chile)

Cap centurion and long-serving hard man Medel was unable to stem the tide as Chile lost three of their last four qualifiers, shipping eight goals in the process to finish the gruelling CONMEBOL slog in sixth. Fifth-placed Peru pipped them to a play-off place, seemingly closing a golden era for the two-time reigning South American champions.