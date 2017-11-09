Ball injured on mixed day in the field for England

England hold a 65-run lead at the halfway stage in their second tour match after a day in which Jake Ball sprained an ankle.

Jake Ball gave England a further injury scare on another day of mixed fortunes for the tourists in the day-night warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI.

Only two days after Steven Finn was ruled out of the Ashes series with a knee injury, Ball suffered a sprained ankle while bowling his fourth over at the Adelaide Oval on day two.

The seamer, who took a wicket before injury struck, was able to walk off the field and will be assessed just a fortnight before the series against Australia begins at the Gabba.

Mason Crane took 3-78, while James Anderson (2-30) and Chris Woakes (2-48) claimed two wickets apiece with the pink ball as the Cricket Australia XI recovered from 57-5 to declare on 233-9 under the lights in reply to 293 all out.

Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman negotiated five overs to take England through to 5-0 – leading by 65 – at stumps following the late declaration from Tim Paine.

Paine (52) and Simon Milenko (50) made half-centuries, while Matthew Short chipped in with 45 to frustrate England after the Cricket Australia XI had found runs hard to come by on a slow pitch.

Young leg-spinner Daniel Fallins earlier claimed a five-wicket haul for 73 to end the England innings after they had resumed on 278-8.

The 41-year-old Paul Collingwood, a member of the England coaching team, made a brief appearance in the field in the absence of Ball.