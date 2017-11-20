Ball records second triple-double to join Magic, West in record books

Lonzo Ball posted another triple-double for the Los Angeles Lakers, joining some illustrious company.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has endured some rough moments this season, but he took a step back in the right direction with his second triple-double on Sunday.

Ball helped the Lakers to a 127-109 win over the Denver Nuggets by scoring 11 points with 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

Ball recorded his first triple-double on November 11 against the Milwaukee Bucks, after flirting with one the second game of the season.

He joined Magic Johnson and Jerry West as the only Lakers to ever record multiple triple-doubles in their rookie seasons.

Much maligned for his poor shooting, Ball reminded everyone why he was respected enough to earn the number two pick in this year's NBA Draft with an efficient five for 13 shooting effort.

While shooting may still not be Ball's immediate strength, he ran the offense confidently, resulting in a plus-29 rating in 40 minutes of action.