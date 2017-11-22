The Ashes: Ball wins fitness battle to earn England selection for Ashes opener

Joe Root explained that he felt Jake Ball will give Australia problems after the seamer was chosen to face Australia in the Ashes.

Jake Ball has won his fitness battle to earn selection for England's first Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The Nottinghamshire paceman was named ahead of Craig Overton, having recovered from an ankle sprain sustained in a warm-up match in Adelaide.

Ball joins a seam attack that includes England's record wicket-taker James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes at the Gabba.

"It wasn't an easy decision. Craig has come into the squad and everything asked of him he's done really well," captain Joe Root said about the selection.

"All the players on their first tour have impressed and it's great that the whole squad seems to be performing.

"Jake has bowled well when he's had his opportunity on the tour and the way he goes about things on these surfaces could be really challenging for the Australians."

James Vince is set to bat at three, while it is thought that Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow will switch places in the order.

Moeen has been batting at seven on tour, with Bairstow at six, but reports suggest the two will swap for the first Test, which begins on Wednesday.

Team in full: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes