Ballon d'Or 2017: Neymar, Dybala & Kante among nominees

The first five nominees for the prestigious award have been announced, with the full 30-man list to be unveiled through the day on October 9

Neymar, Paulo Dybala and N'Golo Kante are among the first five names announced as nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or award.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo and team-mate Luka Modric also feature, with France Football releasing the full 30-man list in batches over the course of October 9.

Neymar has been recognised following an eventful year that has seen the Brazil star impress for both his national team and Barcelona, before his world-record summer transfer to PSG.

Similarly Dybala has enjoyed a stand-out 2017, helping Juventus to yet another Serie A title and the Champions League final, while Kante claimed his second Premier League title in a row following his switch to Chelsea.

Marcelo and Modric, meanwhile, played pivotal roles as Madrid won the Liga title, while Zinedine Zidane's side became the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

The next announcement is due at 12:00 (CET), with further confirmation of nominees coming at 14:00, 17:50, 18:35 and, finally, 19:15.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the current holder of the award and aiming to claim his fifth title, and Lionel Messi are expected to be nominated later in the day, while the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Gianluigi Buffon are also likely to be included.

The list of 2017 Ballon d'Or nominees will be shown below, and will be updated as more announcements are made through the day...